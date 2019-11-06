Two detained for shooting youth in Ulhasnagar

Thane: Vitthalwadi police has detained two of the four accused on Tuesday for allegedly shooting a 22-year-old youth in Ulhasnagar over an old dispute on Monday late night.

The police said the accused have been identified as Abhijit Bodke, Krishna Kumbhar, Salim and Uday Bhatkar. Two of the four have been detained by police. A case was registered under sections 302, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of Arms Act.

The deceased has been identified as Bharat Lashkar, a resident of Ulhasnagar. The incident took place at camp number 4 near the water tank in Ulhasnagar on Monday night when Bharat with his friend Anand Sonawane after spending some time was returning home.

Suddenly, the four accused came on two bikes from behind and stopped Bharat over an old rivalry and one of accused Salim who was carrying a revolver, shot a bullet on Bharat’s head at a close point, while the other three accused manhandled him and later they fled from the spot, said the police.

After the incident, locals rushed to the spot and alerted the police station. Bharat’s friend Anand with the help of others rushed him to a nearby private hospital where he died during treatment.

Police said that during the preliminary probe, they learned that Bharat had some dispute with the wife of one of the accused Krishna Kumbhar few weeks ago and it may be a cause of murder.

Senior police inspector from Vitthalwadi police station RP Bhame said, “We have formed a team and are trying to nab the two accused who are on the run. We hope both will be arrested soon”.