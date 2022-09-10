Two criminal patients stab each other at Bhiwandi's IGM hospital casualty ward | FPJ/Abhitash Singh

In a horrific incident at Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) hospital in Bhiwandi, two patients were badly injured while fighting with each other, and they also created a lot of nuisance in the casualty ward. Both the patients hit each other with knives and blades and broke equipment and destroyed the patients' register at the hospital, informed the supervisor from the hospital on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

Earlier on Saturday, in the morning, one criminal was stabbed by the other criminal. The first criminal went to IGM hospital for treatment, and when the second criminal came to know that the first one was at IGM, he went there and started to fight with each other, and even after intervention from the management and security at the hospital, they did not stop.

The medical supervisor at IGM hospital said, "We are seriously facing a security issue at the hospital. The incident on Saturday at the casualty ward was really shocking for staff as well as management at the hospital. One criminal who has been seriously injured has been sent to Thane civil hospital while the other one is getting treated at IGM hospital. We have been demanding more security at the hospital for many years, but our demand is going into deaf ears. Most of the patients here come up saying they have contacts with corporators, ministers, and also create nuisance. "Saturday's incident should wake up the government and security should be increased at the hospital on a priority basis."

The police officials from Shanti Nagar police station were unavailable for comment.