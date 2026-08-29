Two Chain Snatchers Arrested Within 24 Hours Of Stealing Gold Chains From Women At Kalyan Station, Jewellery Recovered |

Kalyan: Two men allegedly involved in stealing gold chains from women passengers at Kalyan railway station were arrested within 24 hours of the offences by the Kalyan Unit of the Mumbai Railway Police Crime Branch. Police recovered two gold chains worth approximately ₹2.45 lakh from their possession, and the arrests have helped crack two chain-snatching cases.

CCTV Footage Helps Police Track Suspects After Complaints

According to the police, the Crime Branch launched an investigation after receiving complaints of gold chains being stolen from women passengers at Kalyan station. The police team examined CCTV footage from the station and surrounding areas. The footage reportedly showed suspicious movements, following which the investigators began working to identify and trace the suspects.

During the investigation, police received crucial information from informers about the suspects. Acting on the tip-off, a team laid a trap in the Ulhasnagar-3 area and detained the two suspects.

Two Accused Identified After Arrest

The arrested accused have been identified as Deepak Ramsarik Chauhan and Sunnydeval alias Bhola Chandrabhan Chauhan.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly admitted to jointly stealing gold chains from women passengers at Kalyan railway station. Based on their information, police recovered two stolen gold chains worth around ₹2.45 lakh.

Preliminary investigation has revealed the involvement of the duo in two theft cases. Police are now probing whether the accused were involved in similar incidents at Kalyan station or other railway stations.

The railway police have appealed to passengers to remain vigilant and keep their mobile phones, cash, jewellery and other valuables secure while travelling on crowded railway platforms and trains. Women passengers, in particular, have been advised to exercise extra caution while wearing or carrying jewellery in crowded areas.The investigation is underway.

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