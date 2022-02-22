Two Bangladeshi national held for burglary at ISKCON temple Kharghar

The Central Unit of Navi Mumbai police arrested two Bangladeshi nationals for stealing cash from three donation boxes at the ISKCON temple in Kharghar. Police said that they had entered the country illegally along the West Bengal border and committed a number of crimes. Police have also recovered stolen Rs 80,000 cash and tool used to commit the crime.

Kharghar police registered a case of burglary after a case from three donation boxes at ISKCON temple in Kharghar was stolen at midnight of January 31. The CCTV footage showed that a man sneaked into the temple and decamped with the case.

Taking the emotion of followers, the central unit of the crime branch carried out a simultaneous investigation. “We received information about two people living in Owe Gaon area in Kharghar and their involvement in the crime,” said police commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh. He added that they were taken into custody and during the investigation, they admitted to having committed the crime. They were arrested on February 14.

They were identified as Raju Farhat Shaikh, 26, unemployed and native of Bangladesh and Amirul alias Aakash Manan, 23, a bamboo design contractor and native of Bangladesh.

Commissioner of Police Singh said that during the investigation, they found they entered the country illegally through the West Bengal border by paying to the agent. “We have recovered Rs 80,000 cash and tolls that they used to commit the crime,” said Singh. He added that they had also committed crime under the Koparkhairane police station in Navi Mumbai and Vatwa police station in Gujarat. They were also arrested there.

Meanwhile, they were also booked under the relevant sections of The Foreigners Act 1946 and The Passport (Entry to India) Act 1950.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 07:44 PM IST