Two arrested from Kalyan for betting on IPL during RR & RCB match

Thane: The Mahatma Phule police station have arrested two persons for betting during the ongoing IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday from a guest house near Kalyan West railway station. The police have also registered a case against 13 people for gambling online and have launched a search for the remaining accused.

According to the police officials from Mahatma Phule police station, the arrested accused took the advantage of the ongoing IPL season. Bhavin Anam (26) and Mayur Vyas (25) who are well versed in technical knowledge started betting on IPL to make easy money. They rented room number 160 at Borgaonkar Wadi, Annex Guest House near the Kalyan railway station area. Mayur Vyas created seven to eight websites for betting through mobiles and laptops.

Mahatma Phule police station senior police inspector A.B.Honmane said, "On Wednesday Bhavin Anam and Mayur Vyas had bet on Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore team and they were accompanied by thirteen people online. We came to know about the betting going on at Annexe guest house in Kalyan through our source and we immediately raided the spot from there we arrested Mayur and Bhavin and seized mobile and other betting materials from there."

Honmane further added, "Mayur Vyas and Bhavin Anam confessed that they were betting for ongoing IPL matches. They were presented in Kalyan district court where they both were remanded a police custody. An investigation is underway and we are also trying to find out how many more people were involved in betting by the duo. We are also on the search for the persons who were involved in online betting."

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 07:58 PM IST