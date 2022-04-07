Navi Mumbai: Social worker demands cleaning of nullahs ahead of monsoon

As monsoon is hardly two months away, social worker Ganesh Bhagat has demanded that authorities clean the gutters and nullahs in ward number 96 in Nerul. He met the ward officials to clean the nullahs before the monsoon to prevent flooding and over-flowing.

Bhagat has given a letter to the Nerul ward official to speed up the mandatory monsoon cleaning work in sectors 16, 16A and 16 in Nerul. “The monsoon is hardly two months and the cleaning work must be done as soon as possible,” said Bhagat.

He also demanded that silt removed from the nullah should not be left along the road. “If the silt is not removed from the road, it will smell bad and it will go to the nullah again,” said Bhagat.

In his letter, Bhagat said that the monsoon related work should be sped up and prevent flooding like situations.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 11:34 AM IST