Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope while talking about the new 'XE' variant of COVID-19 said, "the health dept has not arrived on any confirmation on the 'XE' variant as there's no NIB (National Institute of Biologicals) report yet. There's no need to panic."

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 11:22 AM IST