Mumbai Police accused of harassing bar owners

Less than a year after the Mumbai police were accused of extortion from restaurant and bar owners, they are now accused of harassing them.

As per reports from ABP Majha, several bar owners in Mumbai have alleged that the cops come to their bars, sit down and also sleep on their couches, which drives away their customers.

The owners claim that the police visit their bars at around 9 pm and start taking pictures of dancers and singers, which harms the business.

As per the report, the bar owners say that the police claim that they have been ordered to do so by their superiors.

The bar owners have also lodged a complaint with AHAR with regard to the inidents.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 09:48 AM IST