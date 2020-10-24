Twitter user followed by PM Modi arrested by Nagpur Police, says BJP MLA; #ReleaseSameetThakkar trends

Twitter user Sameer Thakkar, who is followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the microblogging website, was arrested by Nagpur Police on Saturday, said BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur Dinesh Chaudhary.

"Sameet Thakkar is arrested by Nagpur Police. #ReleaseSameetThakkar," Chaudhary wrote on Twitter. In a series of tweets, the BJP MLA tweeted against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray and Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. "Such A Coward Act #ReleaseSameetThakkar Now," he wrote. "Don’t Worry We Are With You #ReleaseSameetThakkar," Chaudhary added.

BJP Haryana's IT & Social Media Head Arun Yadav wrote, "Shame On You Udhav. Shame On You Parambir Singh. #ReleaseSameetThakkar (sic)."

Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Patel Umrao also took to Twitter and wrote, "Sameet Thakkar is arrested by Maharashtra Police again just for calling 'Powerless' to 'Papa Penguin'. This is real emergency. They can't even tolerate criticism & talk about Freedom of Expression. Stand together against illegitimate actions of Maha govt. #ReleaseSameetThakkar."

