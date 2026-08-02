TV Actress Aditi Sharma Files Cruelty Case Against Husband, In-Laws Over Harassment And Streedhan | X

Mumbai: The Goregaon police have registered a case against television actress Aditi Sharma's husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law for allegedly subjecting her to physical and mental cruelty and misappropriating her streedhan, including bridal jewellery.

Actress Alleges Harassment Began Soon After Marriage

According to the FIR registered on July 30, Sharma, 29, alleged that her husband, actor Abhinit Kaushik, began harassing her within days of their marriage on November 12, 2024. She claimed he frequently criticised her clothes, picked fights over trivial household issues, refused to contribute towards household expenses and instead took money from her.

In her complaint, Sharma alleged that on January 1, 2025, Kaushik abused her during an argument over a domestic issue and told her, “You won't be my wife now, you won’t be anyone's wife.” She further alleged that he made baseless accusations about her character, repeatedly checked her mobile phone without reason and eventually stopped communicating with her.

In-Laws Accused of Mental Harassment and Taking Jewellery

Sharma also accused her mother-in-law and sister-in-law of siding with Kaushik whenever disputes arose, taunting her and causing her mental distress. She alleged that they took possession of her streedhan, comprising two gold chains, four gold rings, a diamond ring, a gold mangalsutra and two gold bangles.

The FIR states that Sharma met Kaushik during online acting classes in June 2021. The two were in a live-in relationship in Goregaon for nearly three years before marrying with the consent of both families.

The police have booked the three accused under sections 3(5) (common intention), 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 352 (intentional insult) and 85 (cruelty by husband or relatives of a married woman). Assistant Inspector Amita Marathe is investigating the case.

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