BMC Declares Plans Furnished Under RTI To Malboro House Member 'Null & Void'

BMC Declares RTI Plans For Malboro House 'Null & Void' | File Photo

The BMC has declared that the plans and documents furnished under the Right to Information (RTI) Act to Kushal Rajedra Agarwal, pursuant to his RTI application dated September 29, 2025, relating to Malboro House, Pedder Road, "stand null and void". This was declared by the office of the BMC's Assistant Engineer (Building & Factory), D-ward, vide communication OACD/736/214/B&l dated July 13 this year. When contacted, there was no one available from the BMC to answer queries by the FPJ.

The communication states that the Building Proposal Department authority found that the plans supplied under the RTI Act were not available in its official records and, therefore, their authenticity could not be verified. It further records that the last approved plans on record are those bearing No. EB/9383/D dated October 13, 1967.

Accordingly, the plans furnished under the RTI application dated September 29, 2025 have been declared null & void.

As per the communication released by the D-Ward office, the BMC received "complaint from the members of Malboro House CHS Ltd. alleging that the plans issued under the RTI Act are forged and fabricated and not genuine records of the BMC." As per the communication, "The society members mentioned discrepancies in the plans of 1967, 1972 and 1995 available with this office records..."

"Accordingly, this office forwarded a note to EE (BP) City-1 to ascertain the facts mentioned in the complaint letter... as it is the only sanctioning authority of building plans in the BMC." The communication states further, "The copies of the attached plans are checked for verifying authenticity. In this regard, this is to inform you that copies of the plans attached along with the form DO (D-Ward) are not available on record of this office. Therefore, the authenticity of the same cannot be verified.

The communication later states," After scrutinising the approved plans furnished by AE (BP) City-II along with note EEBP/1247/City-I, dated July 3, 2026, the discrepancies found in the last available sanctioned plan EE (BP) City-I record and this office available record. Hence the plans issued to you under RTI application dated September 29, 2025 stand null & void.."

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