TV Actor Vipul Roy's Residence Burgled By Domestic Helper, ₹7.10 Lakh Cash And Ornaments Stolen In Khar | X & Representational Image

Mumbai: A theft was reported at the residence of actor Vipul Roy, 41. The Khar police have registered a case against a domestic helper for allegedly stealing foreign and Indian currency, along with gold and silver ornaments, totalling Rs 7.10 lakh. The incident took place on April 6, and the case was registered on April 21.

Actor lives with wife, daughter

According to the FIR, Roy resides with his wife and a daughter in flat no. 1001 on the 10th floor of Kalaniketan Society on S.V. Road in Khar West. The family used to book domestic help through the Urban Company Limited platform whenever required.

On April 6, Roy booked a domestic helper, Deepali Kharwa, 35, who had earlier worked at his residence on four occasions. As she had worked there before, she was familiar with the family members, the house layout, and the belongings.

Helper locked bedroom door from inside

At around 9.45 am, while cleaning the bedroom, Kharwa allegedly told Roy not to enter the room with wet legs as the floor had just been cleaned, and then locked the door from inside. She came out after about 15 minutes and left after completing her work. Roy also stepped out for work and returned home at around 10 pm.

The following day, when Roy opened the cupboard, he found that foreign and Indian currency, along with ornaments, were missing.

USD, Dirhams, Baht and ₹6 lakh stolen

In his FIR, Roy stated that 30 US dollars, 7,000 UAE dirhams, 14,500 Thai baht, and Rs 6 lakh in cash were stolen. Additionally, a silver bracelet and two gold and diamond rings were missing, taking the total value of the stolen items to Rs 7.10 lakh.

Roy has alleged that his domestic helper, Deepali Kharwa, stole the cash and ornaments. He further stated that he had travelled abroad, which delayed the filing of the complaint. Upon his return, he approached the police.

Case under Section 306 of BNS

The police have registered a case against Kharwa under Section 306 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Vipul Roy is an Indian television and film actor, best known for his role as Bhola Pandit in SAB TV’s F.I.R. He has also acted in the Punjabi feature film What the Jatt.

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