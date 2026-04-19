Turbhe Slum Redevelopment Halted As State Steps In After Political Uproar | File Pic (Representative Image)

Navi Mumbai: The proposed redevelopment of slum clusters in Turbhe has been put on hold after the cancellation of tenders, following sustained political opposition and intervention at the state level. The tenders floated by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), issued on March 27, had reportedly outlined plans to redevelop slum pockets through private developers across three clusters.

However, the proposal faced strong resistance from forest minister Ganesh Naik, who maintained that all development in Navi Mumbai, whether in urban areas, gaothans or slums, should be undertaken solely by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). Naik had raised concerns that the proposed model could adversely impact local residents and warned of protests if the plan was not reconsidered.

The matter soon reached the state government. Following a cabinet meeting on April 15, sources indicated that directions were issued from the office of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to put the proposal on hold, triggering swift administrative action. By April 17, the tenders were officially cancelled. Reacting to the development, former mayor and senior corporator Sudhakar Sonawane termed the decision a major relief for residents and credited the state leadership, including Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, for intervening.

“The dream of securing land ownership rights for slum dwellers is now moving closer to reality. This outcome reflects the unity of residents and sustained efforts at multiple levels,” Sonawane said. While the move has been welcomed by local representatives, clarity is awaited on the future roadmap for redevelopment and the mechanism for granting housing or ownership rights to eligible residents.

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