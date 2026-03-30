Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Launches Urban Welfare Mission To Make Mumbai Slum-Free Using Tech, Cluster Redevelopment

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde | X - @mieknathshinde

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday announced the "Hinduh Rudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Urban Welfare Mission', aimed at making Mumbai slum-free while significantly accelerating the state’s slum rehabilitation efforts. The initiative coincides with the birth centenary year of Balasaheb Thackeray and is being positioned as a tribute to his vision of a modern, inclusive Mumbai.

Cluster model for large slums over 50 acres with 51% encroachment

As part of the mission, the Maharashtra government has decided to strengthen the 'Shivshahi Rehabilitation Project' and introduce a cluster-based redevelopment model to fast-track housing for slum dwellers. Large slum clusters spread across more than 50 acres and having over 51 per cent encroached areas will be prioritised for redevelopment. The government has also approved the formation of special joint ventures between private developers and the Shivshahi project, enabling the use of private sector expertise to ensure timely execution of projects.

A key feature of the initiative is the deployment of advanced “Netram” (Network for Encroachment Tracking and Reporting for Mumbai) technology to curb the growth of new slums. The system will utilise satellite imagery, GIS mapping and digital monitoring tools to track encroachments. Authorities will conduct biometric surveys of slum residents and analyse satellite data every four months to identify unauthorised constructions and take prompt action. A dedicated implementation cell has been set up, while agencies will coordinate through web portals developed with technical institutions to ensure real-time data sharing.

Rehabilitation home size increased to 300 sq ft from 180-269 sq ft

The plan also includes significant improvements in housing benefits. The size of rehabilitation homes has been increased to 300 sq ft, up from the earlier range of 180 to 269 sq ft, ensuring better living standards for beneficiaries. Existing stalled or technically challenged projects may be integrated into the Shivshahi framework to overcome bottlenecks and expedite completion.

In addition, the government is proposing a revised structure for maintenance charges in high-rise rehabilitation buildings. The charges will be linked to building height, with higher contributions for taller structures to ensure sustainable upkeep. Amendments to the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) 2034 are currently underway to support these changes.

Shinde directs SRA, MMRDA, MHADA, CIDCO to fast-track stalled projects

Deputy CM Shinde has directed key agencies, including the Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority and City and Industrial Development Corporation, as well as municipal bodies, to expedite pending and stalled projects.

Beyond housing, the mission also aims to create livelihood opportunities by integrating MSME parks within rehabilitation zones. Plans are also underway to promote small-scale industries for women, inspired by existing welfare schemes, to ensure economic empowerment alongside housing security.

Reiterating his commitment, Shinde said the government is determined to realise Balasaheb Thackeray’s dream of a slum-free Mumbai by combining technology, policy reforms and coordinated governance to deliver safe, dignified and sustainable housing for all.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/