Mumbai Hospital Ends US Dependence For Knee Grafts; First Indigenous Meniscus Transplant Cuts Cost From ₹ 14 Lakh To ₹1.5 Lakh

A major breakthrough has been achieved in the field of knee treatment. | AI

Mumbai: A major breakthrough has been achieved in the field of knee treatment. This advancement has ended dependence on the United States for meniscus allograft transplants related to knee injuries. Specialists at a private hospital in Mumbai have changed this scenario through local donation. For the first time, a successful surgery was performed using a graft that was donated, processed, and transplanted within the same institution.

Graft cost plummets from Rs 14 lakh to just Rs 1.5 lakh

Notably, the cost of this graft, now produced in India, has dropped significantly from Rs14 lakh to around Rs1.5 lakh. Earlier, these grafts had to be imported from the U.S.

A 21-year-old engineering student suffered a severe sports injury that resulted in the loss of the meniscus (the cushioning structure) in his knee. Due to persistent pain and difficulty in movement, his condition was worsening. He was admitted to Jaslok Hospital for treatment.

End-to-end indigenous process from donation to transplant

The successful surgery was led by orthopedic and sports medicine specialist Dr. Prasad Bhagunde. Using arthroscopic techniques, doctors implanted a properly sized meniscus graft into the knee, restoring natural cushioning and stability. After surgery, the patient showed improvement in mobility.

The most significant aspect of this surgery was that the meniscus graft was donated locally, processed within the same hospital, and transplanted into the patient. This demonstrates that India is now capable of managing the entire process—from tissue donation to transplantation—independently.

“Previously, such grafts had to be imported from the United States at a cost of around Rs 14 lakh. Now, with local availability, the cost has dropped to approximately Rs 1.5 lakh. Additionally, better matching with the body structure of Indian patients is possible, which is expected to improve success rates,” said an official from the hospital.

What is the Meniscus?

The meniscus acts as a “shock absorber” in the knee. When it is completely damaged, patients may experience persistent pain, swelling, and an increased risk of early-onset arthritis. In such cases, transplantation of donor tissue is considered the only effective solution.

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