Turbhe Road Accidents: Shiv Sena UBT Claims Over 40 Deaths, Demands Speed Breakers And Action Against Negligent Officials |

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) has demanded urgent road safety measures near Turbhe railway station and the adjoining Thane-Belapur highway, alleging that faulty road engineering and administrative negligence have turned the stretch into a “death trap” for commuters and pedestrians.

Party Delegation Submits Memorandum To NMMC And Turbhe Police

A delegation of the party submitted a memorandum to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) commissioner, the civic body’s city engineer and Turbhe division police , seeking immediate intervention to prevent further accidents.

According to the memorandum, more than 40 people have died and over 80 have sustained serious injuries in accidents in the area so far. The death of a woman pedestrian in an accident on October 26 has once again highlighted the safety concerns, the party said, blaming the administration for failing to address the recurring problem.

Shiv Sena UBT Demands Speed Breakers, Zebra Crossings And Streetlights

The delegation has urged the civic administration to install scientifically designed speed breakers and rumble strips on the main carriageway from Panvel towards Thane. It has also demanded high-mast lights, clearly marked zebra crossings and safety barricades to protect pedestrians.

The party has further sought accountability for officials responsible for the alleged lapses, demanding that a case of culpable homicide be registered against engineers found negligent in ensuring road safety. It has also called for immediate financial compensation from the municipal corporation to the families of those killed and injured in accidents.

Round-The-Clock Traffic Police Deployment And CCTV Surveillance Demanded

The delegation has asked the traffic police to deploy personnel round the clock at the main junction opposite Turbhe station and other accident-prone spots. It has also sought strict action, including through CCTV surveillance, against motorists driving at excessive speeds, jumping signals and travelling on the wrong side of the road.

The party has additionally demanded the removal of illegal tempo stands and unauthorised parking that allegedly obstruct traffic, along with immediate towing action against vehicles found parked illegally.

The delegation included Shiv Sena (UBT) divisional chief Pravin Patil, party worker Balkrishna Khaparde and branch chief Akash Itkar, among other local office-bearers.

Warning of an escalation, the delegation said that if the civic administration and traffic police failed to implement safety measures, including speed breakers, within seven days, the party would launch a strong protest outside the NMMC headquarters under the guidance of district chief Prakash Patil.

The party said immediate on-ground action was necessary to prevent further loss of life on the accident-prone stretch.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/