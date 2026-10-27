Couple Allegedly Assaults Ticket Checker At CSMT After Failing To Produce Valid Tickets, GRP Registers FIR |

Mumbai: A ticket-checking staffer at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) was allegedly assaulted by a couple after he asked them to produce valid travel tickets and verify a claim that the man was a railway employee on Sunday evening. The Government Railway Police (GRP) registered an FIR against both passengers following the incident on October 25.

Man Allegedly Claims To Be Railway Employee, Refuses To Show Identity Card

According to Central Railway, the incident took place between 6.55 pm and 7 pm in the concourse area near Platforms 5 and 6. Jignesh Vasantlal Bhavsar, a ticket-checking staffer posted at CSMT, approached the man and woman to verify their travel documents. During the interaction, the man allegedly claimed to be a railway employee. When Bhavsar asked him to produce his railway identity card or other valid proof of employment, he allegedly refused and tried to flee. The staffer was physically assaulted when he attempted to stop him, while the woman allegedly abused and manhandled him.

With the assistance of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and other railway staff, the two passengers were taken to the CSMT railway police station. They were identified as Rishikesh Sanjay Pawar, 24, and Nikita Rishikesh Pawar, 23. Neither could reportedly establish their claim of railway employment or produce valid travel authority. They were subsequently handed over to the GRP for further action.

The FIR invokes Sections 137, 138 and 145 of the Railways Act, 1989, relating to travelling without proper tickets or passes, excess charges and nuisance on railway premises, along with Sections 132, 115(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The allegations are under investigation.

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