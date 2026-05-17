Turbhe Residents Intensify Protest Against Proposed Waste-To-Energy Project; Corporator Suresh Kulkarni Announces Indefinite Hunger Strike | File

Opposition to the proposed Waste-to-Energy (WTE) and Compressed Biogas (CBG) project at Turbhe Stores has intensified, with senior corporator Suresh Kulkarni announcing an indefinite hunger strike from May 18 against the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

In a letter addressed to the municipal commissioner, Kulkarni alleged that the civic administration was attempting to impose a “hazardous project” on local residents without conducting a proper public hearing. He stated that the project posed serious environmental and health concerns for citizens living in the area.

Kulkarni claimed that the proposed project’s buffer zone would adversely affect the rehabilitation prospects of thousands of slum dwellers in Turbhe. “This is an attempt to deprive people of their rightful homes,” he alleged, adding that residents were already burdened by the dumping ground shifted to Turbhe from Koparkhairane nearly 15 years ago.

The corporator further accused the administration of avoiding discussions with local stakeholders. According to him, a scheduled meeting regarding the project was abruptly cancelled, which he described as a “delay tactic and eyewash” by the civic body.

Kulkarni announced that he would begin an indefinite hunger strike from 10 am on May 18 near Shiv Sena Branch No. 1 at Turbhe Stores. He said the agitation would continue until the administration issued a written assurance to remove the proposed WTE and CBG project, along with the existing dumping ground, from the area.

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He also warned that the municipal administration would be held responsible if any law-and-order situation arose during the protest or if the health of agitators deteriorated.

The agitation has received support from corporators Sangeeta Ramchandra Sangale, Aboli Mahesh Kulkarni and Sangeeta Devidas Lagade, along with several local residents and organisations opposing the project.

Repeated attempts to get in touch with the municipal commissioner kailas Shinde went unanswered.

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