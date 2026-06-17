Tulinj Hospital Scandal: Nigerian’s Body Left Unfrozen For 5 Days, Foul Stench Forces Mask-Wearing | Representational Image

Nalasopara: The alleged mismanagement at Tulinj Hospital, operated by the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation, has come under sharp criticism after reports emerged that the body of a Nigerian national was kept for five days without refrigeration.

Putrid smell overwhelms patients, visitors, and staff

According to reports, the deceased's body was allegedly stored in a room at the hospital from June 12 to June 16 without being placed in a freezer. The issue came to light only after a foul smell began spreading across the hospital premises.

As the stench intensified, patients and visitors reportedly had to wear masks while staying inside the hospital. The incident has raised serious concerns over the hospital administration's handling of the matter and adherence to basic protocols for preserving human remains.

Citizens slam five-day delay in action by authorities

Citizens and locals have expressed anger, questioning why the hospital authorities failed to take action for five days and why they reportedly responded only after the body had begun to decompose and the smell had spread throughout the premises.

The incident has sparked outrage, with many demanding an explanation from the hospital administration and calling for accountability over the alleged negligence.

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