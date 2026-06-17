Thane Water Conservation: District To Fast-Track 'Jalyukt Shivar 2.0', Stream Deepening And Desiltation Projects

​Thane District to Accelerate 'Jalyukt Shivar 2.0' and Water Conservation Projects | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, June 17: In a strategic move to combat water scarcity and improve groundwater levels, the Thane district administration is set to fast-track the implementation of the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan 2.0 alongside various water conservation and stream-widening initiatives.

Thane District Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal issued directions to expedite silt removal, stream deepening and widening projects across the region during a comprehensive review meeting held at the Collector’s office.

Key Review Points and Progress Report

During the high-level meeting, which was attended by senior officials from the Soil and Water Conservation Department, Dr Panchal reviewed the 1,374 planned works under the Jalyukt Shivar 2.0 scheme for the district.

Completed Works: Out of the proposed projects, 1,321 works (95.4%) have already been successfully completed, utilising a total budget of ₹4,414.91 lakh.

Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY): Under the watershed development component, ₹763.69 lakh has been allocated for various projects across nine villages in Shahapur taluka. Out of 208 targeted works, 183 have been completed, and direct financial assistance worth ₹108.40 lakh has been distributed to local women’s self-help groups.

Action Plan for the Upcoming Monsoon

With the monsoon season underway, the District Collector emphasised the urgency of completing the remaining water conservation tasks without compromising on quality.

“Special focus must be given to removing silt from water bodies that are over 50 years old to restore and enhance their original water storage capacity,” Dr Panchal stated, urging active public and farmer participation in the ‘Silt-Free Dam, Silt-Rich Farm’ initiative.

Project Breakdown for 2025–26

Current Desiltation: Silt removal operations are currently active across 16 water bodies, from which 45,715 cubic metres of silt has already been extracted.

Administrative Approvals: For the financial year 2026–27, administrative approval has been granted for 68 new projects in the district, with target completion set before July 15.

Key Focus Areas: Major stream widening and deepening works are progressing rapidly in the regions of Murbad, Shahapur and Bhiwandi. Progress on these sites is being strictly monitored through the government's Avani App to ensure transparency and real-time updates.

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The District Collector concluded the meeting by instructing all technical and administrative wings to work in absolute coordination, ensuring that all pending water conservation efforts are completed swiftly to mitigate any potential rain-induced disruptions.

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