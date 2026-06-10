Thane Zilla Parishad Deploys 45 Water Tankers To Aid 44 Villages And 145 Hamlets Amid Summer Crisis

Water tankers supply drinking water to villages and hamlets across Shahapur and Murbad as Thane district battles summer scarcity | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, June 10, 2026: In response to the intensifying summer heat and subsequent water scarcity across rural areas, the Thane Zilla Parishad (ZP) has mobilized a robust water distribution network to ensure a regular supply of drinking water to affected regions.

According to the official report compiled up to June 8, 2026, the Rural Water Supply Department is currently operating 45 water tankers to provide relief to 99,397 residents across 44 villages and 145 hamlets (padas) in the district.

The Zilla Parishad administration has rolled out comprehensive contingency measures to mitigate the impact of the dry spell on rural populations. Senior officials are continuously monitoring the situation to maintain an uninterrupted supply, with provisions in place to deploy additional tankers as demand escalates.

shahapur emerges as worst-affected region

A micro-analysis of the data reveals that Shahapur taluka is bearing the brunt of the water crisis. The sub-district alone accounts for 38 affected villages and 135 hamlets.

To cater to the 93,731 residents in this belt, the administration has pressed 42 private tankers into service. Special administrative efforts are being directed toward Shahapur’s remote and tribal pockets to guarantee that water reaches the most marginalised communities.

Meanwhile, in Murbad taluka, 6 villages and 10 hamlets are facing scarcity conditions. The administration has deployed 3 private tankers to meet the daily drinking water requirements of 5,666 citizens in these areas.

district water scarcity overview (as of June 2026)

focus on sustainable, long-term infrastructure

Recognising that tanker supplies are a temporary fix, the Thane Zilla Parishad has accelerated permanent groundwater recharge and infrastructure projects.

● Borewell commissioning: The ZP has successfully completed the drilling and installation of 110 borewells across various pockets to tap into reliable groundwater sources.

● Resource management: Parallel initiatives focusing on the conservation of existing water bodies, public awareness of regulated water usage, and long-term groundwater management are being aggressively implemented to minimise the severity of future droughts.

"Our administration is working round-the-clock to ensure that the rural populace faces no hardships regarding drinking water. We are conducting daily reviews of the scarcity-hit zones to optimise our tanker distribution. Providing timely and adequate water is our topmost priority, and seamless inter-departmental coordination has been established to execute this relief program effectively." — Ranjit Yadav, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Zilla Parishad Thane

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