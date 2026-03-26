'Tu Bhet Mala...': Man From 'Maharashtra Shasan' Refuses To Stand In Queue At Mumbai's Aram Vada Pav, Warns Staff; Heated Argument Goes Viral

Mumbai: A video showing an argument at the popular Aram Vada Pav near CST station has gone viral on social media, showing a man claiming to be from 'Maharashtra Shasan' (Maharashtra government) refusing to stand in a queue to collect food.

The video of the incident was shared by HW Foundation on its official Instagram handle. The man is heard warning the staff and arguing with them. The man from the shasan is heard warning the staff, "Tu Bhet mala ratri, 9 vajta (Wait, I will show you, meet at 9 pm).

The restaurant staff asked him to follow the queue like everyone else, saying, "apke liye line nahi hai kya?" (Aren’t you supposed to stand in line too, like others?), the man allegedly became aggressive and used threatening language.

The staff then heard saying, "Why are you abusing us? Tod denge phod denge."

The argument then shifted to a language dispute. The person from the shasan argued, "Speak in Marathi?" to which the man from the staff replied in Marathi, "Me Marathi ahe, Shivaji Maharaj ki Jai." He then continued in Hindi, asking, "Who gave you the right to abuse us?"

The video also showed a staff member slamming the man and said that no one is above the public and that even someone claiming to be from the government must follow rules. "You are not the Shaasan, the people of Mumbai are the real Shaasan," the staff member said, asking him to stop abusing others and join the line.

Social Media Reaction

The viral video of a man claiming to be from “Maharashtra Shasan” refusing to stand in a queue at Aram Vada Pav sparked a flurry of reactions on social media.

A user joked and said, "All this for not even getting his Vada Pav"

Another added, "Our country will get better when everyone starts speaking and calling out such rule-breaking."

Another user praised the staff who confronted the man, saying, "Ek no sir, rules are the same for everyone"

A user added, "This is called misuse of power. And then abusing the common people. Then utterinf speak Marathi when he saw he can't win the argument"

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