'Truth can be troubled, not defeated': Anil Deshmukh on ED filing money laundering case, says will co-operate during investigation

Hours after the Enforcement Directorate registering an enforcement case information report, former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh in a video message has said that 'truth can be troubled but cannot be defeated'. In a video message, the NCP leader said that he is being trapped in various controversies for political benefits. The former minister said that the Centre is possibly disappointed for the decisions that he had taken while serving as a home minister of Maharashtra.

In his 1 minute 59 seconds video, Mr Deshmukh began saying that through media reports I have come to know that ED will be summoning me for the charges levelled against me. Before this, the Central Bureau of Investigation had interrogated me and now the ED will. He further said that for political benefits he is being targeted despite of not doing anything wrong.

He recalled, "when I was the Home Minister, I had sought for an investigation in Anvay Naik death case, later with discussion with state govt I had taken a decision that without the state govt's permission the CBI shall not conduct enquiry or investigation directly in the state. Vesides, an enquiry was also set up in the Mohan Delkar death cases, due to which possibly the Central Government is disappointed." He said,"due to my actions such enquiries by CBI, ED are being conducted but I m sure that truth can be troubled but cannot be defeated."