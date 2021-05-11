'Truth can be troubled, not defeated': Anil Deshmukh on ED filing money laundering case, says will co-operate during investigation

Hours after the Enforcement Directorate registering an enforcement case information report, former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh in a video message has said that 'truth can be troubled but cannot be defeated'. In a video message, the NCP leader said that he is being trapped in various controversies for political benefits. The former minister said that the Centre is possibly disappointed for the decisions that he had taken while serving as a home minister of Maharashtra.
In his 1 minute 59 seconds video, Mr Deshmukh began saying that through media reports I have come to know that ED will be summoning me for the charges levelled against me. Before this, the Central Bureau of Investigation had interrogated me and now the ED will. He further said that for political benefits he is being targeted despite of not doing anything wrong.
He recalled, "when I was the Home Minister, I had sought for an investigation in Anvay Naik death case, later with discussion with state govt I had taken a decision that without the state govt's permission the CBI shall not conduct enquiry or investigation directly in the state. Vesides, an enquiry was also set up in the Mohan Delkar death cases, due to which possibly the Central Government is disappointed." He said,"due to my actions such enquiries by CBI, ED are being conducted but I m sure that truth can be troubled but cannot be defeated."
He concluded saying that he shall co-operate ED in its investigation the way he had co-operated with CBI.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case of money laundering against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. According to ED sources, the case was filed on the basis of the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Earlier in April, the CBI had conducted raids at four premises of Deshmukh after registering an FIR against him in connection with allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.
An FIR was filed based on section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) and criminal conspiracy (IPC 120 B).
