True Bhakt: Youth Cong leader writes letter in blood to Sonia, Rahul after MVA drops Praniti Shinde

A day after Uddhav Thackeray-led ministry's expansion ceremony, Solapur district's Youth Congress president Nitin Nagane has written a letter in blood to Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for not giving cabinet berth to MLA Praniti Shinde, daughter of veteran Congressman Sushilkumar Shinde.
The Youth Congress leader has asked from the Congress high command to give justice to Praniti Shinde by inducting her into the cabinet. According to ABP Majha, in the same manner other youth Congress members will write to Congress' high command. In the meanwhile, Praniti Shinde told ABP Majha that she was not upset with the party and refuted sepculations of resignation.
Three-time MLA Praniti Shinde have been dropped from cabinet expansion. Praniti Shinde won the Maharashtra Assembly elections from the Solapur constituency by a margin of 12719 votes.
The expansion, which raised the strength of the state ministry to 43, came over a month after the Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government came to power. The 36 new ministers included 10 Cabinet and four ministers of state (MoS) of the NCP, eight Cabinet and four MoS of the Sena, and eight Cabinet and two MoS of the Congress.
The NCP now has 12 Cabinet ministers and four MoS, the Shiv Sena has 10 Cabinet ministers and four MoS while Congress has 10 Cabinet ministers and two MoS. Two members each of the Sena, NCP and the Congress had taken oath on November 28, alongside CM Thackeray.
