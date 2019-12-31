True Bhakt: Youth Cong leader writes letter in blood to Sonia, Rahul after MVA drops Praniti Shinde

Three-time MLA Praniti Shinde have been dropped from cabinet expansion. Praniti Shinde won the Maharashtra Assembly elections from the Solapur constituency by a margin of 12719 votes.

The expansion, which raised the strength of the state ministry to 43, came over a month after the Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government came to power. The 36 new ministers included 10 Cabinet and four ministers of state (MoS) of the NCP, eight Cabinet and four MoS of the Sena, and eight Cabinet and two MoS of the Congress.

The NCP now has 12 Cabinet ministers and four MoS, the Shiv Sena has 10 Cabinet ministers and four MoS while Congress has 10 Cabinet ministers and two MoS. Two members each of the Sena, NCP and the Congress had taken oath on November 28, alongside CM Thackeray.