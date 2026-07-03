Truck Rams Water Pipeline Near Nalasopara, Lakhs Of Litres Wasted As Water Gushes 25 Feet High - VIDEO

A speeding truck rammed into a major water pipeline along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway near Nalasopara on Friday morning, rupturing the line and sending a powerful jet of water nearly 20 to 25 feet into the air. The incident resulted in the loss of lakhs of litres of water even as the Vasai-Virar region continues to receive heavy monsoon rainfall.

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The damaged pipeline is part of the Surya Yojana network, the primary water supply system serving Vasai-Virar city. Authorities said the collision caused a significant breach in the pipeline, leading to large-scale water wastage before emergency repair work could be initiated.

Videos from the scene showed water gushing high above the highway like a fountain before cascading onto the road. The continuous flow further aggravated waterlogging in the area, which has already been affected by persistent rains.

Officials from the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation's water supply department rushed to the spot after being informed and launched repair operations on a war footing. The restoration work is expected to take several hours.

The ongoing rainfall has made the repair process more challenging, and officials have warned that water supply in parts of Vasai-Virar may remain disrupted until the pipeline is restored. Some localities could also face a temporary suspension of water supply.

The incident has also worsened traffic movement along the Nalasopara stretch of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, with water accumulating on the carriageway. It comes amid a series of rain-related disruptions across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, where several areas have recorded over 100 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours.