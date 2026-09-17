Truck Driver Rescued After 5-Hour Operation From Container Trapped In 250-Foot Gorge Near Kolad | File Pic

Navi Mumbai: A truck driver trapped inside a goods container that plunged into a 250-foot-deep gorge near Kolad was rescued after a challenging five-hour operation on Thursday evening. The container, which came to rest against a tree on the steep slope, was at risk of slipping into another gorge estimated to be 500 feet deeper.

Five-hour rescue operation

The accident took place around 5 pm on the Pune–Kolad route between Pahur Phata and Valanjwadi village. The container was carrying a driver and a cleaner when it veered off the road and fell into the gorge. While the cleaner managed to get out of the vehicle and suffered minor injuries, the driver remained trapped inside.

When rescue personnel reached the spot, they found the container in an unstable position deep down the gorge. A tree was preventing the vehicle from sliding further, but this also made the rescue operation particularly risky as any movement could have destabilised the container.

The SVRSS Rescue Team, along with Erunkar Crane Service from Kolad and the Kolad police, immediately began efforts to secure the vehicle before attempting to extricate the driver.

Rescuers stabilise container

“The container was lodged in an extremely dangerous position, and the priority was to stabilise it before attempting to reach the driver. Every step had to be taken after assessing the risks and ensuring the safety of the rescue personnel,” said a member of the rescue team.

Rescuers first worked to secure the container and then carefully made their way to the trapped driver. Given the steep terrain and the possibility of the vehicle slipping further down, the team repeatedly reassessed the situation while carrying out the operation.

“Rescuing the driver from such a depth required patience, planning and coordination. The combined efforts of the rescue team, crane service and police helped us complete the operation safely,” the rescue team member said.

Also Watch:

Driver brought to safety

After nearly five hours of efforts, rescuers managed to extricate the driver from the container and bring him to safety. The cleaner had already managed to escape from the vehicle and was treated for minor injuries.

The identities of the driver and cleaner and details of their medical condition were not immediately available. Police are further investigating the circumstances leading to the accident.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/