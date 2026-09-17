Mumbai Reay Road-Wadala Route Faces 150+ Potholes Despite ₹90 Toll Charges, Transporters Raise Safety Concerns | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: Motorists using the Reay Road–Wadala-Mahul route are paying up to ₹90 in toll despite having to negotiate more than 150 potholes on a stretch of barely 5-6 km. Nearly one km of the road has also been closed after the bridge over Kharu Creek was found to be weak, forcing vehicles to take diversions.

Potholes on toll road raise concerns

The roads from Mallet Road Junction to Victoria Overbridge (Reay Road) and the Wadala-Mahul Road fall under the Mumbai Port Authority (MBPA). According to MBPA, cars and three-wheelers are charged ₹40, heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses ₹60, and trailers using the link road ₹90. More than 500 heavy vehicles and hundreds of other vehicles use the route daily.

Truck drivers said the potholes have slowed traffic and increased the risk of vehicle damage and accidents, particularly for two-wheelers at night. With part of the route closed, diversions have added to congestion, fuel consumption and travel time.

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Closed bridge stretch used for parking

The section, closed because of the weak Kharu Creek bridge, is now being used to park cranes and oil tankers. Transporters have questioned whether allowing heavy vehicles to park on a route closed on safety grounds could add load to the already weakened bridge.

“We have repeatedly complained about the potholes and the partially closed route. Repair and fuel costs have increased, apart from traffic congestion. We recently met the chairman and were assured that the road would be repaired before Ganpati immersion. But a permanent solution is needed,” said Raman Khosla, coordinator, Maharashtra Transport Action Committee.

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