From 108 Canvases To Monumental Textiles: Exhibition Showcases New Dimensions Of Indian Contemporary Art | File Pic

Mumbai: A collection of 108 individual canvases comes together to form three rising, pagoda-like forms — a visual feat that evokes a shrine or a collective act of meditation.

Contemporary art exhibition opens

The work will anchor Up Next: A New Wave of Contemporary Art, a group exhibition bringing together 15 artists from India and abroad at the Nehru Centre Art Gallery in Worli from 22 to 28 September.

Curated by Ritu Chopra and Vikas Singh of Tela Art Gallery, the show features around 45 to 50 works spanning abstract paintings, meditative ink pieces, mixed media, impasto, modern devotional art and large-scale installations.

Meditative canvas installation

Designed to be viewed individually or as a unified composition, the 108-canvas installation features gestural motifs in ochres, terracotta, deep greens and earthy browns. Rooted in Indian spiritual traditions, the sacred number framing the work turns repetition into a meditative exercise.

“For me, this work embodies the philosophy of our show — 15 individual artistic voices coming together to create a larger movement,” Chopra said.

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Artists explore diverse forms

The exhibition contrasts this with a monumental textile installation made from fibre, fabric and found textiles. Built through sewing and knitting, the piece transforms domestic materials into architectural sculpture, altering how viewers move through the gallery while probing themes of labour, gender, sustainability and memory.

The participating artists hail from Gurugram, Guwahati, Aurangabad, Baroda, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune, alongside international contributors from Norway, Russia and the US.

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Changing landscape of Indian art

For Chopra, this geographical diversity underscores a major evolution in the country's creative landscape. “The centre has dissolved. Contemporary Indian art is no longer defined by just a few metros,” she said. “We are seeing fearless experimentation, a return to slow, handmade processes like ink and textile, alongside bold abstract vocabularies that are globally resonant yet deeply rooted.”

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