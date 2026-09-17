Lalbaugcha Raja Switches To Bagasse Plates To Reduce Plastic Waste During Ganeshotsav | File Pic

Mumbai: Devotees visiting Lalbaugcha Raja this Ganeshotsav are being served bhog on plates made from sugarcane bagasse, as the iconic Ganesh mandal has moved away from conventional single-use plastic tableware.

Eco-friendly plates at pandal

The plates, which resemble thermocol, are made from bagasse, a fibrous by-product of the sugar industry. Unlike plastic, which can persist in the environment for hundreds of years, the biodegradable tableware is designed to compost and return to the soil after use.

The initiative is part of the growing shift towards environmentally sustainable practices during Ganeshotsav, with mandals and civic authorities encouraging the use of eco-friendly materials and reduction of plastic waste during the 10-day festival.

According to the organisers and the tableware supplier, the switch at Lalbaugcha Raja is estimated to prevent the generation of around 1,580 kg of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e), based on the volume of tableware being used this year.

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Move to reduce festival waste

“Compostable tableware at a pandal of this scale means thousands of plates go back to the soil instead of a landfill. We hope more mandals see it as a viable option and make the switch for their celebrations,” said Shubham Tibrewal, Business Head – Food Services, Pakka Ltd.

Bagasse tableware is manufactured using the residue left after sugarcane is crushed for juice. Its use provides an alternative to petroleum-based disposable plastic products and also gives an agricultural by-product another use.

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Sustainable Ganeshotsav efforts

The environmental initiative at Lalbaugcha Raja comes amid increasing efforts to reduce the waste generated during large religious gatherings. Besides plastic tableware, several Ganesh mandals across Mumbai have adopted measures such as natural materials, reusable decorations and artificial immersion ponds to reduce the festival's environmental footprint.

Similar tableware has been used at other large religious gatherings, including the Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya in 2024, the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj and the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri.

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