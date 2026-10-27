Truck Carrying Textile Waste Gutted In Fire On Mumbai-Nashik Highway At Shahapur; No Casualties Reported | VIDEO

A truck transporting textile waste from Mumbai to Nashik was completely gutted after catching fire at Cherpoli on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway in Shahapur taluka. No casualties were reported | File Photo

Thane, October 27, 2026: A truck carrying textile waste from Mumbai to Nashik was completely gutted after catching fire while moving along the Mumbai-Nashik Highway at Cherpoli in Shahapur taluka of Thane district. The fire spread rapidly, engulfing the entire vehicle within minutes. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

The incident took place in the Cherpoli area, where the truck was travelling towards Nashik with a load of textile scraps. The fire reportedly broke out while the vehicle was in motion. As the truck was carrying combustible textile waste, the flames spread quickly, leaving little time before the entire vehicle was engulfed.

🎥 Truck Carrying Textile Waste Gutted In Fire On Mumbai-Nashik Highway At Shahapur, No Casualties Reported Reported by @AzmiJourno #Mumbai #Nashik #MaharashtraNews https://t.co/p4o080hrpj — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 27, 2026

Thick flames and the rapidly spreading fire turned the truck into a burning vehicle, causing extensive damage. By the time the firefighting operation was completed, the truck had been completely gutted.

Police And Fire Brigade Respond

Upon receiving information about the incident, personnel from Shahapur police and the Shahapur Nagar Panchayat fire brigade rushed to the spot. Firefighters launched an operation to extinguish the blaze and worked to bring it under control. Their prompt response helped tackle the situation, while no loss of life was reported.

The incident, however, resulted in substantial damage to the truck. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been established. It remains unclear whether the blaze was triggered by a mechanical fault, overheating or another factor.

Cause Of Fire Yet To Be Established

The incident once again highlights the potential risks involved in transporting combustible materials on busy highways. Further details regarding the cause of the fire and the estimated financial loss are awaited.

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No injuries or fatalities have been reported so far, and further information from the authorities is awaited.

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