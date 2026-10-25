Thane: Fire Breaks Out In Building Meter Room, 3 Meter Boxes Gutted | Representational Image

A fire reportedly broke out in a meter room on the ground floor of a building in Thane West in the early hours of Sunday, gutting three meter boxes. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Fire breaks out in Thane West building

According to a Mid-Day report, the incident occurred at Amar Mehal Building in Shrinagar, Wagle Estate, near Jain Temple. The building comprises a ground floor, one upper floor and a terrace room.

The Thane Disaster Management Cell received information about the incident at 3:03 am, following which fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot with a rescue vehicle and a fire engine.

Personnel from the Disaster Management Cell, along with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) staff and Shrinagar Police, were also present at the site.

Blaze brought under control

According to the report, the fire brigade and Disaster Management Cell personnel brought the blaze under control and completely extinguished it at around 3:25 am.

Three meter boxes were completely gutted in the incident. No injuries were reported, according to the authorities.

Fire Breaks Out At Bhuleshwar Market

In a separate incident, a fire broke out at a shop in the Kaka Kua building in Bhuleshwar Market, south Mumbai, on October 22. The incident occurred at around 10 am, and the fire was extinguished at 11.08 am.

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Around 32 people escaped from the building with the help of V P Road police personnel, who rushed to the spot, sources said. The Mumbai Fire Brigade brought the blaze under control, and no injuries were reported.

Fire breaks out before market opens

Bhuleshwar is a prominent jewellery market in south Mumbai, known for its congested lanes and concentration of wholesale traders and shoppers. The market had yet to open when the fire broke out, helping avert a major disaster.

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