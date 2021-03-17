TRP scam: Bombay HC asks Mumbai Police to spell if it would name Arnab and Republic TV as accused in the case

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday posed a straight question to the Mumbai Police on whether it would name Arnab Goswami and Republic TV as accused in the TRP scam. The HC said since the city police claims to have sufficient evidence against Arnab and his channel it should spell if it proposes to name them as accused.

A bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Manish Pitale specifically ordered special public prosecutor Shishir Hiray to inform it on Thursday the exact stand of the city police.

"The probe in this matter started in October 2020 and we are in March 2021 now. We would thus want to know your (Mumbai Police) stand with regards to Arnab and Republic, especially, when you haven't named them as accused," the judges said.

"Your chargesheet names them as mere suspects. Let us clarify there is no concept like suspects in criminal law," the judges added.