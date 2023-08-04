Trophyless Winners In Mumbai's Subroto Mukerjee Inter-school Football Match

Cathedral & John Connon School | FPJ

Mumbai: In modern society, competitions are a ubiquitous aspect of our lives. From sports and academics to art and business, we are constantly exposed to various forms of competition that aim to bring out the best in individuals and foster growth.

Traditionally, winners of these competitions are rewarded with trophies, medals, or other tangible symbols of victory. But surprisingly, the recently concluded City level Subroto Mukerjee inter-school football had none, in the contest held at the Jamnabai Narsee School ground.

“We are yet to receive the fund from the Centre," said the Taluka Sports Officer Zubair Shaikh while talking to FPJ after the finals. This all India championship is being funded by the Central Government and is organised by the District Sports Officers in respective state and district levels.

Christ Church | FPJ

This has never happened in the past: Coach

In all there were three finals, two for boys, under-17 & 14 and one for girls under-17, held. “This has never happened in the past, I have been getting the teams for over three decades,” said the Christ Church coach Dominic Rosario.

The act of awarding trophies to winners has become deeply profound in our culture. Advocates argue that these rewards motivate participants to excel, boost self-esteem, and instill a sense of accomplishment.

But that was not to be. “We are all depressed, and what was more hurting was the fact, the organisers (DSO) gave us empty certificates before the match and asked us to fill them after the match as winners or runners-up whenever we finish,” said Christ Church skipper Aarya Jadhav. And went on to add, “We finished runners-up last year and after winning this year we were looking out for the trophy presentation, which was not there”.

What was more surprising, the same level of championship organised in the neighbouring Thane district had trophies for the finalists. “I am surprised, Thane did give away trophies for the finalists held on Thursday, but Mumbai City got none,” said Domnic.

At an age where rewards and validation are big motivational tools, young sportspersons at school level should never be treated with disdain and indifference by concerned authorities.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)