Trolled, former CM deletes post on Shahu Maharaj

Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was trolled by many people across the state for calling Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj a social worker in his Facebook post. Receiving sharp criticism for it, he was forced to delete it from the social networking website.

Interestingly, this happened a few days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) complained to the Mumbai Police for being trolled on social media.

Highly respected social reformer and the king of Kolhapur, Shahu Maharaj is also known as pioneer of the reservation system in the country. On his death anniversary, on Wednesday, May 6, Fadnavis paid his tributes to him in Marathi. Instead of calling him a great social reformer or revolutionary, he called him a social Worker. People associate Maharashtra with Mahatma Phule, Shahu Maharaj and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Shahu Maharasj stood behind Dr Ambedkar and installed him as Dalit leader successfully.

Fadnavis’ post received a lot of flak from the followers of Shahu Maharaj and Ambedkar. The ruling political parties supported the trolls against Fadanavis on his Facebook page. This criticism took a caste angle in the end.

Congress condemns Fadnavis for this post.

“This shows Manuvadi ideology of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Due to this ideology, Fadnavis tried to insult Shahu Maharaj by calling him a social worker. This also exposed RSS's hidden hate against Ambedkar, Phule and Shahu Maharaj,” Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant said.