Tried to convince Uddhav Thackeray to partner with BJP: CM Shinde talks about his rebellion at Mumbai event

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on November 4 said that he tried to convince his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray to join hands with the BJP and termed the saffron party as "natural alliance" for Sena.

Shinde was delivering a keynote address at India Today Conclave being held in Mumbai. In his address, he also spoke about many other issues including Maharashtra losing out on Vedanta-Foxconn and Tata Airbus projects.

After 2019 polls, due to differences, Uddhav Thackeray ditched the alliance with BJP and formed a government with support of Congress and NCP.

CM Shinde on his rebellion

Speaking about the rebellion and what caused the 40 leaders led by him to rebel, Shinde said that entire Maharashtra is aware of the background. "We [Shiv Sena] fought the election with the BJP but against the wishes of people, the MVA government was formed in 2020. Our MLAs resisted."

Shinde said that their leaders were not able to serve the pblic properly and were upset over the same. He said everyone would approach him, share their problems. All efforts to resolve issues were in vain.

Eknath Shinde-led government came to power after MVA government collapsed in June this year.

"We have done no wrong. The people of Maharashtra and Balasaheb Thackeray wanted BJP-Shiv Sena natural alliance to form government in the state," CM Shinde said.

He also said CM is common man and he is working like one for the public.

Shinde on losing Vedanta Foxconn, Tata Airbus projects

Without explicitly taking anyone's name, Shinde said that the mega projects were not lost within a day. "I spoke with Anil Aggarwal and he expressed that he did not get the expected response from Maharashtra," added Shinde.

He said that in spite of their best efforts, the projects were lost but added that the new government led by him is making all efforts to draw investors to the state.

Shinde on Mumbai infrastructure

CM Shinde also promised that all roads in Mumbai will be concretised in the next two years.