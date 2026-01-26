 Tricolour Unfurled In Arabian Sea Off Mumbai On Republic Day
Tricolour Unfurled In Arabian Sea Off Mumbai On Republic Day

Mumbai marked India’s 77th Republic Day with a unique celebration on the Arabian Sea. The national tricolour was unfurled atop a luxury yacht near the Gateway of India. Sailboats, speedboats, and yachts formed a vibrant maritime spectacle, accompanied by dhol-tasha beats and lezim performances, showcasing the city’s creativity and patriotic spirit.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 06:29 PM IST
Tricolour Unfurled In Arabian Sea Off Mumbai On Republic Day

Mumbai: Marking India’s 77th Republic Day, Mumbai witnessed a unique and spectacular celebration in the middle of the Arabian Sea. The national tricolour was unfurled atop a state-of-the-art luxury yacht gently swaying on the ocean waves.

The event was organised on the initiative of the Yacht Owners Welfare Association (YOWA). Sailboats, speedboats and luxury yachts participated in the celebration near the Gateway of India, creating a vibrant maritime spectacle. The beats of traditional dhol-tasha and the energetic performance of a lezim troupe echoed across the sea, adding to the patriotic fervour and festive atmosphere.

The innovative celebration offered a breathtaking sight and showcased Mumbai’s spirit of creativity and national pride.

