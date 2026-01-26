Tricolour Unfurled In Arabian Sea Off Mumbai On Republic Day |

Mumbai: Marking India’s 77th Republic Day, Mumbai witnessed a unique and spectacular celebration in the middle of the Arabian Sea. The national tricolour was unfurled atop a state-of-the-art luxury yacht gently swaying on the ocean waves.

The event was organised on the initiative of the Yacht Owners Welfare Association (YOWA). Sailboats, speedboats and luxury yachts participated in the celebration near the Gateway of India, creating a vibrant maritime spectacle. The beats of traditional dhol-tasha and the energetic performance of a lezim troupe echoed across the sea, adding to the patriotic fervour and festive atmosphere.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Dhurandhar Actor Nadeem Khan Accused Of Rape By Domestic Worker; Mumbai Police Arrests Him

Also Watch:

The innovative celebration offered a breathtaking sight and showcased Mumbai’s spirit of creativity and national pride.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/