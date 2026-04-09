Tribute To Martyrs At Sardar Post On The Indo-Pak Border In Kutch: CRPF Solemnly Celebrates Shaurya Diwas |

Every year on April 9, CRPF celebrates Shaurya Diwas by paying tribute to the martyred jawans at Sardar Post on the India-Pakistan International Border in Kutch. Today, senior CRPF officers participated in the Shaurya Diwas celebration program at Sardar Post and remembered the sacrifice of the martyrs. Along with CRPF, officers from BSF and Police Department as well as District Administration were present in this program.

In the year 1965, while resisting the Desert Hawk operation launched by Pakistan, the CRPF battalion at Sardar Post had shown indomitable valor and forced the enemy brigade to retreat. Recalling the story of this heroic feat, the chief guest, IG of CRPF Mumbai Region, Shri Virendra Agarwal, said that in the difficult situation of that time, the CRPF jawans had bravely faced more than 3 thousand enemies. Despite being surrounded from all sides, the jawans had shown an indomitable example of challenging the enemy and sacrificing everything for the country. The enemy army was defeated in the face of the bravery of the CRPF jawans and their firm determination not to give even an inch of land to the country of India. IG Shri Virendra Agarwal, while inspiring the newly appointed cadets in CRPF, said that the lesson we get from the story of Shaurya Diwas is that our defeat occurs when we lose our minds. We should serve the country by keeping our minds strong. The story of a small CRPF unit is a source of pride for all Indians. He paid tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives and asked the brave soldiers to protect the borders with greater determination.

DIG CRPF, Gandhinagar, Shri Dharmendra Singh Visen, paid tribute to the martyrs at Sardar Post, Kutch, and termed Shaurya Diwas as the best example of valor. He expressed his gratitude to the Border Security Force for their cooperation in celebrating Shaurya Diwas.

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It is worth mentioning that in the 1965 war, a brigade of more than 3,000 Pakistani soldiers attacked Sardar Post. Although only 150 CRPF soldiers were present at that time, they showed their bravery and intelligence and forced the enemy to retreat. The CRPF counterattack killed 34 Pakistani soldiers and the enemy army had to face heavy losses. 7 soldiers of the 2nd battalion of CRPF were martyred while fighting with the enemy. The CRPF succeeded in capturing 4 Pakistani soldiers alive.

During the celebration of this Shaurya Diwas, CRPF paid tribute to the martyrs and remembered the saga of heroism with a band at Sardar Post. The Shaurya Diwas program was attended by IG of CRPF Mumbai Region Shri Virendra Agarwal , DIG of CRPF Gandhinagar Shri Dharmendra Singh Visen , Commandant of BSF 90 Battalion Shri Vijay Kumar , Deputy Superintendent of Police Shri Dr. Vishwa Shah , Deputy Commandant of CRPF Shri Abhijit Kale , CRPF Assistant Commandant Shri Dinesh Chandra Chandel , Deputy Director of Information Shri Ghanshyam Senior officers and soldiers of CRPF and BSF, including Padwa, were present.

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