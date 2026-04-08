PM Modi To Inaugurate HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Phase One On April 21 | ANI

Jaipur: In a major boost to the Rajasthan economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery in Balotra district on April 21. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma informed this on X on Tuesday late at night. The scheduled commercial operation date of the project is July 1st, 2026.

At the same time, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday, has approved the revision of HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) project cost from Rs.43,129 crore to Rs.79,459 crore and an additional equity investment of Rs.8,962 crore by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL). The total equity investment of HPCL after the increment will be Rs.19,600 crore.The project will lead to the development of an industrial cluster in the desert area of the Barmer-Jaisalmer region and will provide a boost to infrastructure, logistics, and ancillary industries.

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HRRL Refinery is a highly complex refinery with more than 26% petrochemical product slate. Together with the production of 1 MMTPA of petrol and 4 MMTPA of diesel, it would produce 1 MMTPA of polypropylene, 0.5 MMTPA of LLDPE (linear low-density polyethylene), 0.5 MMTPA of HDPE (high-density polyethylene), and about 0.4 MMTPA of benzene, toluene, and butadiene. All these products are critical to energy and industrial ecosystem in sectors like transportation, pharma, paints, packaging industries, etc. The project will lead to energy independence and reduce import dependence of the petrochemical sector.

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Preparations for the trial run (processing of crude oil) of the refinery's first phase began as early as January. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma shared this information via a post on his 'X' account, following the approval from the PMO.

The foundation stone for this refinery was first laid on September 22, 2013, by the UPA Chairperson, Sonia Gandhi, during the Congress regime in the state. Following a change in government and subsequent modifications to the refinery's terms and conditions, Prime Minister Modi formally relaunched the project on January 16, 2018. The project was originally scheduled for completion by October 31, 2022, but got delayed by almost three and a half years.