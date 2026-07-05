Tree Collapse Kills 63-Year-Old Man In Mumbai’s Kurla Amid Heavy Rain | X

Mumbai, July 5: A 63-year-old man was killed on Sunday after a tree collapsed on a shop during heavy rainfall in Mumbai’s Kurla area, making it the city’s second fatal tree-fall incident in less than a week, civic officials said.

The incident occurred around 12.40 pm near the Hindi BMC School in the Naupada locality of Kurla West, they said.

The victim, Yunus Kundawala, was extricated from the debris and rushed to Fauzia Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, an official said.

63 year old man killed after tree collapses on shop in Mumbai's Kurla area amid heavy rains #BMC #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/xpx9B3BSDg — Pramod Kala Ramkumar Sharma (@ipramodsharma) July 5, 2026

He said that fire brigade, police, BEST and civic staff rushed to the spot and carried out rescue and clearance operations.

This incident comes days after an 11-year-old boy was killed and several others injured after a tree uprooted and fell on a moving school bus in Chembur on June 30.

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