'Treated Internal Order As Court Directive' BJP leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha Reacts To Demolition Drive By Mumbai Port Trust

Mumbai: BJP leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Tuesday criticised the demolition drive carried out by the Mumbai Port Trust (MPT) in the Koulabandar area near Sewri, alleging that authorities treated an internal departmental order as if it were a court directive and left residents without any relief.

According to a post shared by IANS on X, Lodha said families residing in the area since before 1991 were impacted despite provisions under the Maharashtra government’s housing policy that provide protection or rehabilitation for eligible residents.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the ongoing demolition drive under the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Port Trust, BJP leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha says, "Bombay Port Trust acted unfairly by treating an internal departmental order as a court order, leaving residents with no opportunity to seek… pic.twitter.com/9QcAvt99Iw — IANS (@ians_india) May 12, 2026

“Families living there since before 1991 were affected despite provisions in the Maharashtra government's housing policy for their protection or rehabilitation. I had written to them two days ago seeking a meeting, but they carried out the demolitions without waiting. This is extremely wrong, and I will raise the issue with senior officials,” Lodha said.

According to a report by the Indian Express, the police told the Mumbai Port Ghar Haqq Sangharsh Samiti that a demolition drive will be conducted on May 12th and 13th, following the initial drive on April 28th.

A major demolition drive conducted by the Mumbai Port Trust targeting around 50 allegedly illegal huts near Sewri Police Station was stalled following strong resistance from local residents, leading to tense scenes and traffic disruption in the locality.

Despite heavy police deployment at the site, officials were unable to proceed smoothly after hundreds of residents gathered in protest against the eviction drive.

According to police officials, a large number of local residents, including women, assembled at the spot and blocked nearby roads in opposition to the demolition. The protest resulted in severe traffic congestion in the area and disrupted vehicular movement for nearly two hours between 9.30 am and 11.30 am.

Visuals from the protest showed residents raising slogans, gathering in large numbers on the roads and attempting to stop officials from entering the demolition site. Authorities later brought the situation under control amid continued tension in the locality.

Following the incident, Sewri Police registered a case against around 250 to 300 unidentified persons in connection with the protest and road blockade.

The FIR was lodged under Sections 189, 221, 126 and 285 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 37(1) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act. The charges include unlawful assembly, obstruction of government work and causing public inconvenience by blocking public roads.

The issue has triggered a political debate over the demolition drive, with questions being raised regarding the rehabilitation and protection of long-time residents living in the area. Officials from the Mumbai Port Trust are yet to issue a detailed response to Lodha’s allegations.

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