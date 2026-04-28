Mumbai: Demolition Drive Near Sewri Police Station Halted After Residents Block Roads; Case Filed Against 250–300 People | VIDEO

Residents protest demolition action near Sewri Police Station, forcing authorities to halt drive | File Photo

Mumbai, April 28: A planned demolition drive targeting around 50 alleged illegal huts near Sewri Police Station was stalled on Tuesday after strong resistance from local residents, who blocked nearby roads and created a tense situation in the area.

Bombay Port Trust action faces resistance

The action, initiated by the Bombay Port Trust (BPT), was being carried out under prior notices served to occupants in the Koulabandar locality. Despite the presence of police protection, officials were unable to proceed with the demolition due to protests.

Officials Came With Police Security To Carry Out The Demolition Near Sewri Police Station



By: @vssalman007 #Mumbai #MumbaiNews #FPJ pic.twitter.com/CkuvfDsUG5 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) April 28, 2026

Road blockade causes traffic disruption

According to the police, a large number of residents, including women, gathered at the site and staged a road blockade in opposition to the eviction. The protest led to traffic congestion and disrupted movement in the area for nearly two hours, between 9:30 am and 11:30 am.

Case registered against unidentified persons

Following the incident, Sewri Police registered a case against approximately 250 to 300 unidentified individuals. The charges were filed under Sections 189, 221, 126 and 285 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and Sections 37(1) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, including allegations of unlawful assembly, obstruction of government work, and causing public inconvenience by blocking roads.

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Complaint filed by ASI

The complaint was lodged by Assistant Sub-Inspector Mahesh Mohite, naming individuals such as Balu Pandiyan and Shiva Vijay among others. Police have initiated further investigation into the matter.

Further action likely after review

Authorities are expected to review the situation before attempting further action at the site.

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