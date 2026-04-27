Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Faces Land Grabbing Allegations As BJP MLA Narendra Mehta Files Police Complaint In Kasarvadavali | File Photo

Mira Bhayandar: The ongoing political feud between Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik and BJP MLA Narendra Mehta has reached a boiling point. In a significant escalation, MLA Narendra Mehta visited the Kasarvadavali Police Station on Monday to level serious allegations of land grabbing against the Minister and his associates.

The Allegation: "Land Grabbing of Locals"

The conflict, which was previously limited to political banter—even in the presence of CM Devendra Fadnavis during a recent Metro inauguration—has now turned into a legal battle.

Mehta claims that approximately 1,219 square meters of land belonging to the local Bhoir family in Bhayanderpada (Kasarvadavali area) has been illegally seized.

Dispute details

The Dispute Of the family's total 2,439 square meter plot, Mehta alleges that more than half has been encroached upon by Sarnaik’s supporters.

Accompanied by the Mayor, local corporators, and party workers, Mehta visited the site and subsequently the police station, demanding an immediate investigation and justice for the "sons of the soil."

Multiple pressure fronts on Sarnaik

This confrontation comes at a time when Pratap Sarnaik is already facing heat on multiple fronts Sarnaik's mandate for compulsory Marathi for taxi and rickshaw drivers has drawn the ire of Adv. Gunratna Sadavarte and various transport unions.

The rivalry turned personal after Mehta reportedly remarked that Pratap Sarnaik "would have been his driver" if not for politics.

Purvesh Sarnaik (the Minister's son) recently issued a scathing open letter to Mehta, slamming his remarks as "low-level" and "indecent," asserting that political differences should maintain a level of decorum.

With Narendra Mehta formally approaching the police, the ball is now in the administration's court. While Sarnaik has been busy navigating the backlash from his transport policies, this direct allegation of land grabbing adds a new layer of legal and political pressure on the Minister.

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