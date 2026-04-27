MMRDA Installs 178-Tonne Steel Span Across Central Railway Harbour Corridor For Metro Line 2B Without Affecting Train Operations |

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has achieved a significant construction milestone on Metro Line 2B (DN Nagar to Mandale) with the successful installation of a critical steel composite span across the Central Railway Harbour corridor between Kurla and Tilak Nagar, without affecting train operations.

Project significance

The work forms part of Phase III of the corridor—from Saraswat Nagar to Chembur—and is crucial to advancing the east–west connectivity network in Mumbai. Once operational, the line is expected to integrate major transit routes and ease commuting across the city.

The operation involved launching a steel span between piers P663 and P664 near Kurla East, crossing the busy CSMT–Panvel Harbour Line. The structure measures 41.5 metres in length, 11 metres in width and weighs about 178 metric tonnes. It consists of two composite steel girders forming a robust structural system. The span was fabricated in Hyderabad, transported to Mumbai and assembled near the site prior to installation.

High-precision execution

Officials said the high-precision launching was completed within the designated railway block period after securing all statutory approvals. The execution involved deploying two 500-tonne capacity cranes for tandem lifting, along with an additional standby crane to ensure safety. The girders were lifted and positioned with synchronised precision in a constrained working environment.

The work required close coordination with multiple departments of Central Railway, including track, electrical, overhead equipment and safety teams. Authorities emphasised that strict railway safety protocols were followed throughout, with continuous monitoring in what is considered a high-risk zone.

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee's statement

Emphasising the importance of the milestone, Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, said, “Working over an active railway corridor is always challenging and requires a high level of care and coordination. Following similar works on Metro Line 6, this marks another important girder launching for the project. The activity involved the use of specialised heavy-duty cranes, along with standby arrangements, to ensure safety at every stage. The work had to be completed within the limited time block provided by the Railway authorities, which required detailed planning and precise execution. Completing such critical activities is essential for the timely progress of Metro Line 2B and its early commissioning for the public.

The successful launching of this steel span reflects the complexity of the project and the focused approach being adopted for its execution. It also highlights our continued emphasis on timely delivery, close coordination with Railway authorities, and adherence to the highest standards of safety.”

Metro Line 2B, which connects DN Nagar to Mandale, is being developed in phases and will offer interchange connectivity with multiple transport systems, including other metro corridors, suburban rail, and the monorail. The project also features several complex engineering structures such as cable-stayed and balanced cantilever bridges.

Officials said the milestone highlights MMRDA’s capability to execute complex infrastructure works in dense urban conditions while maintaining safety and minimising disruption, as work progresses steadily towards completion.

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