Transforming Thane’s Healthcare Landscape: Dr Kailas Pawar Takes Additional Charge As Deputy Director Of Health Services | File photo

Thane: In a significant development for the region's public health infrastructure, Dr. Kailas Pawar, the dedicated District Surgeon of Thane, has been assigned the additional charge as the Deputy Director of Health Services, Mumbai Circle, Thane. This appointment is expected to further accelerate the ongoing transformation of healthcare services across the Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad regions.

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Dr. Pawar has consistently spearheaded initiatives to elevate medical facilities for common citizens. A cornerstone of these efforts is the upcoming state-of-the-art Super Speciality Hospital, which is rapidly taking shape on the grounds of the former Civil Hospital. Slated to open its doors in the coming months, this modern facility will grant local residents access to advanced medical care close to home.

Beyond major urban facilities, the administrative focus extends deeply into regional health networks—upgrading sub-district hospitals, rural hospitals, and cottage hospitals. The overarching vision is to ensure that residents in remote and rural areas no longer need to travel to major cities for specialized treatment, bringing quality care directly to the grassroots level.

Official Statement

Emphasizing his commitment to public welfare, Dr. Kailas Pawar, Deputy Director of Health Services, Mumbai Circle, Thane, stated:

"Providing quality and timely healthcare to the common people is our primary objective. Through this new responsibility, I will sincerely endeavor to further strengthen the government healthcare machinery."

With Dr. Pawar at the helm of the regional circle, the public health framework in Thane and its surrounding districts enters a promising new era of modernization, accessibility, and efficiency.