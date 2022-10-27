Traitors kept 'boxes' but did not help farmers affected by rains and floods: Aaditya Thackeray | Twitter

Ahead of joint visits from Saturday by the Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to the rain and flood-affected districts amid the chorus for declaration of wet drought, the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday visited villages from the Nashik and Pune districts and interacted with the farmers hit hard due to devastation of their crops and fields.

Aaditya lashed out at the Shinde Fadnavis government alleging that the traitors kept the boxes (purportedly filled with money)with themselves but did not help the farmers who are reeling under a deep financial crisis.

During his interaction, the farmers brought to Aaditya’s notice that CM and DCM have not yet visited their villages nor there has been any financial assistance from the administration.

We are with the farmers: Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya slammed the Shinde Fadnavis government for sitting on the demand made by farmers and opposition for the declaration of wet drought and providing immediate financial assistance to the farmers whose crops have been severely damaged and soil has been washed away due to the torrential rains and waterlogging.

‘’We do not want to bring politics. We are with the farmers and will raise their plight in the state legislature and also with the administration so that they get immediate help. They (the Shinde Fadnavis government) should know why there was a need to take to the streets. People's voices need to be heard. Disasters happen, and crises occur, and it is important to face them. However, the state government is not working. They are busy in enjoyment and celebrations when farmers are in the lurch,’’ he said.

Aaditya’s visit came days after his father and former chief minister Mr Uddhav Thackeray had visited Aurangabad and criticised the Shinde Fadnavis government for its apathy towards farmers while demanding the immediate declaration of wet drought.

‘’The patience of farmers is losing and they are committing suicides in the state,’’ said Aaditya. He, however, appealed to the farmers not to give up reiterating his party’s support to them to weather the present crisis.

‘’After working as the environment minister, I know that climate change is causing extreme rains and such disasters. Farmers are suffering due to rain. When you come to the fields, you know what the suffering of the farmers is. The Agriculture Minister must understand the pains of farmers. We do not know the Chief Minister as people do not know the Agriculture Minister. We do not seek the Chief Minister,’’ said Aaditya.

He took a dig at the Shinde Fadnavis government saying that the cabinet expansion will soon take place, portfolios will be allocated to the newly sworn ministers and bungalows will be allotted to the new ministers. However, will it solve the problems faced by the farmers?’’ he asked.

Aaditya reiterated his charge that the Shinde Fadnavis government is unconstitutional but declared,’’No matter what happens, we are with the farmers and we are not afraid of lathi charge.’’

Meanwhile, the state NCP chief Jayant Patil also demanded that the state government should not waste more time but immediately declare a wet drought in the state.