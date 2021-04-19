Trains entering Maharashtra running almost empty: Railways

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has identified 6 States as places of sensitive origin and that people coming from these states will have to follow strict norms. However, the fact is that the number of people entering Mumbai and Maharashtra are very low. The railway authorities as well as road transporters back this theory as they claim that trains and buses coming into Mumbai are running more or less empty.

Maharashtra government on Sunday has declared Kerala, Goa, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and NCR region and Uttarakhand as places of 'sensitive origin'. According to the railway officials the availability of seats in trains entering Mumbai is as much as even 150 in any class of coaches.

The passengers travelling from the places of 'sensitive origin' will have to travel with confirmed ticket only and they will need an RT-PCR negative test within 48 hours of travel. “The trains arriving in Mumbai and Maharashtra from other states are more or less empty and only those people who have to compulsorily come, are coming. We will follow all the latest guidelines by the Maharashtra government,” said a senior railway official.

The railways are facing severe issues as far as Covid-19 is concerned as their staffers are getting infected with the life threatening disease. At present all entry/exit points of most of the railway stations are open and the authorities are finding it difficult to manage. Sources said that they will take a decision on controlling the entry/exit points.

The government has issued SOP for travel to Maharashtra through long distance trains. All passengers will be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers shall be allowed to travel.

A person with a quarantine stamp found outside his home except for medical emergency within the period of 15 days of stamping shall be fined Rs 1,000 and shall be moved to institutional quarantine.