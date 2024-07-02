 'Trained For 3 Months, All Set For New Criminal Laws':Navi Mumbai Police
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Trained For 3 Months, All Set For New Criminal Laws':Navi Mumbai Police

'Trained For 3 Months, All Set For New Criminal Laws':Navi Mumbai Police

According to the police, the investigating capacity of each police station has risen by 60%, thanks to the Nelson system under which every investigating officer has to solve one case every month.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, July 02, 2024, 01:19 AM IST
article-image
Trained For 3 Months, All Set For New Criminal Laws: Navi Mumbai police | FPJ

As the three new criminal laws came into effect on Monday, the Navi Mumbai police said that they have been training their staff for three months regarding the aspects of the codes. Officials, including those having the rank of assistant commissioner of police (ACP), have undergone training with the Centre for Police Research, Pune. Similarly, the Maharashtra Police Academy conducted a three-day session for the other staff in the Commissionerate's jurisdiction.

Read Also
Briefs: First Case Under BNS Lodged In Nashik; Train to Dadar from Nandurbar Soon
article-image

“For close to a year, we have been using the apps to record the evidence as well as panchnama in audio and video formats. Hence, our teams are ready for the procedural changes entailing the new codes,” Navi Mumbai police chief Milind Bharambe said.

According to the police, the investigating capacity of each police station has risen by 60%, thanks to the Nelson system under which every investigating officer has to solve one case every month.

Read Also
Explained: What Is The Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) That Replaced Indian Penal Code (IPC)
article-image

Of the total strength of Navi Mumbai force, 89% of ACPs, 91% of inspectors, 94% of assistant police inspectors, 85% of police sub inspectors and 86% of assistant sub inspectors have received the training till now.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC To Decide If Backward Class Commission Which Recommended 10% Maratha Reservation Should Be...

Bombay HC To Decide If Backward Class Commission Which Recommended 10% Maratha Reservation Should Be...

'Trained For 3 Months, All Set For New Criminal Laws':Navi Mumbai Police

'Trained For 3 Months, All Set For New Criminal Laws':Navi Mumbai Police

Maharashtra Legislative Council Approves Extension Of State Skill University Chancellor's Tenure To...

Maharashtra Legislative Council Approves Extension Of State Skill University Chancellor's Tenure To...

Thane: Haware Citi Residents Rally Against Hazardous RMC Plant, Demand Immediate Relocation

Thane: Haware Citi Residents Rally Against Hazardous RMC Plant, Demand Immediate Relocation

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Stops Convoy, Helps 2 Jain Women Monks Get Ambulance After Their Car Met...

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Stops Convoy, Helps 2 Jain Women Monks Get Ambulance After Their Car Met...