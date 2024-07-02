Trained For 3 Months, All Set For New Criminal Laws: Navi Mumbai police | FPJ

As the three new criminal laws came into effect on Monday, the Navi Mumbai police said that they have been training their staff for three months regarding the aspects of the codes. Officials, including those having the rank of assistant commissioner of police (ACP), have undergone training with the Centre for Police Research, Pune. Similarly, the Maharashtra Police Academy conducted a three-day session for the other staff in the Commissionerate's jurisdiction.

“For close to a year, we have been using the apps to record the evidence as well as panchnama in audio and video formats. Hence, our teams are ready for the procedural changes entailing the new codes,” Navi Mumbai police chief Milind Bharambe said.

According to the police, the investigating capacity of each police station has risen by 60%, thanks to the Nelson system under which every investigating officer has to solve one case every month.

Of the total strength of Navi Mumbai force, 89% of ACPs, 91% of inspectors, 94% of assistant police inspectors, 85% of police sub inspectors and 86% of assistant sub inspectors have received the training till now.