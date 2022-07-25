Maharashtra: Trainee aircraft crashes in Pune's Indapur, woman pilot injured

Maharashtra: Trainee aircraft crashes in a farm in Pune |

A trainee aircraft crashed in a farm in Kadbanwadi village of Indapur taluka in Pune district today around 11.30 am. A 22-year-old woman pilot, Bhavika Rathod injured.

Rathod was on her training sortie, when she lost control and the aircraft crashed in a farm. No other injuries have been reported so far.

DGCA in a statement said, "On 25.07.2022, Carver Aviation Cessna 152 aircraft VT-ALI on a solo cross-country flight made a crash landing while 15 nm inbound to Baramati Airfield due to suspected power loss."

The pilot has been shifted to Navjeevan Hospital, Shelgaon. The aircraft belongs to Redbird Aviation based in Baramati, Pune.

Senior police officers and emergency staff from the district administration are present at the spot.

Tweeting about the incident, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the aircraft crash in Pune's Indapur is unfortunate but no fatalities have been reported.

"The trainee aircraft crash in Indapur, Pune District is unfortunate. No fatalities have been reported. Praying for the recovery of injured pilot, Ms Bhavika Rathod," said the union minister.

Meanwhile, DGCA has commenced an investigation to ascertain the cause of the incident.

