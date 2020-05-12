Train services resume: Will passengers going home be quarantined?

Refuting rumours of putting passengers in quarantine, Shivaji Sutar, CPRO, Central Railway on Tuesday said they haven't received any order in that respect from the government yet.
People who were stuck in different locations for more than 45 days, breathed a sigh of relief after the railways announced special train services from Tuesday, May 12. These trains are welcome links for everyone who has been away from home during the lengthy, nationwide lockdown.
But, questions were raised over the quarantine regimen for these passengers. Shedding light on the topic, Shivaji Sutar told The Free Press Journal, "We haven’t received any order related to putting passengers in quarantine.” Sutar also said the Central Railway will make sure that the trains and stations are properly sanitised after passengers de-board the train.
Railways will run 15 special trains from New Delhi to other prominent cities like Mumbai Bangalore and Chennai to help with people movement, especially migrants. The government has laid out several measures to control the number of people accessing these trains - online ticket booking, compulsory masks and restriction on entry into stations for confirmed ticket-holders only.
The Indian Railways, which started the booking for the 15 pairs of Special trains almost two months after suspending the passenger, mail and express train services, have earned Rs 16.15 crore from over 45,500 tickets booked on Monday. The railways have started taking booking for the 15 pair of Special air conditioned train on Monday at 6 p.m. online on its IRCTC website.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)