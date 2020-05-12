Train services resume: Will passengers going home be quarantined?

Refuting rumours of putting passengers in quarantine, Shivaji Sutar, CPRO, Central Railway on Tuesday said they haven't received any order in that respect from the government yet.

People who were stuck in different locations for more than 45 days, breathed a sigh of relief after the railways announced special train services from Tuesday, May 12. These trains are welcome links for everyone who has been away from home during the lengthy, nationwide lockdown.

But, questions were raised over the quarantine regimen for these passengers. Shedding light on the topic, Shivaji Sutar told The Free Press Journal, "We haven’t received any order related to putting passengers in quarantine.” Sutar also said the Central Railway will make sure that the trains and stations are properly sanitised after passengers de-board the train.