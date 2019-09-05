Train services restart in Mumbai after water level recedes

Mumbai: A lull in the rains offered much- needed respite to Mumbai on Thursday with train and road traffic returning to normal. Suburban trains came to a standstill and roads in low-lying areas were water-logged on Wednesday following a heavy downpour. Services on the Central line restarted around 12.15 am between Kurla to Kalyan and around 12.35 am between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Goregaon, officials said.

Special trains were run post-midnight to ferry the commuters who were stranded at various railway stations. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted about restoration of services in the morning. Western Railway services on the fast track between Churchgate and Vasai Road also resumed.

The torrential rain on Wednesday had led to flooding of tracks in low-lying areas such as Sion. Commuters were stranded at railway stations. Some commuters had to get down between the stations, and walk on the tracks. Schools and junior colleges in the city would remain closed on Thursday following a government directive.